Hyderabad: Osmania University bags Green Miles Champion Award

Hyderabad: Osmania University conferred the Green Miles Champion Award by Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday for encouraging its stakeholders to take metro rail for commuting.

The award was handed over by Murali Varadaranjan , chief strategy officer, L&T Metro Rail and was received by Prof C Srinivasulu, director, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies OU on behalf of the university stakeholders.

Prof D Ravinder Vice-Chancellor, said, "This is another achievement that reiterates the university's policies towards encouraging green initiatives. We have been striving to restore green cover in the university and have been encouraging all stakeholders to become more carbon neutral. We urge students and staff to take metro rail for daily commute as it is the most environment friendly transportation facility available in Hyderabad.