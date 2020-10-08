Hyderabad: Osmania University to conduct PG semester exams from October 19

Osmania University will be holding PG semester IV exams of regular, backlog and improvement from October 19, said professor Sriram Venkatesh on Wednesday announcing the exam schedule.

For the students' convenience, the exam centres have been arranged in all the district headquarters for the first time in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. The OU administration asked the other students not to stay in the hostels due to the prevailing situation.

Many students from various places across the state are studying at Osmania University and it will be difficult for them to stay in hostels and take the exams. Hence, the OU administration has taken the decision to set up exam centres at all the districts.

Students can choose the exam centres near to them by logging on to the official website of the university i.e, osmania.ac.in.