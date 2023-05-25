Hyderabad: Osmania University to get facelift with Rs 500 cr

Hyderabad: The Osmanaia University to get facelifted very soon in order to construct a new reading complex, one each for both men and women, six hostel buildings to setting up a new 4 MegaWatt solar power plant. The varsity is charting a new course for transforming University in the next one year.

With an outlay of Rs.500 crore, the university administration is coming up with student learning facilities, research corpus fund, infrastructure development, beautification and green campus.

Speaking to the media, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, who completed two-year tenure as the VC on Wednesday, said centenary convention centre, open-air auditorium, six hostels – two for men and four for women and setting up a research corpus fund have been planned.

“The State government has announced Rs.500 crore grant for infrastructure development in the universities. The University has sent a proposal and efforts are being made to tap as much grant as possible,” he said.

In order to make the campus closed, Prof. D Ravinder said, the University has proposed to the GHMC to lay a bypass road from Tarnaka till NCC Gate near the University College of Engineering. “We are expecting the proposal to get clearance shortly,” he said.

As part of green initiatives, the officials have drawn plans to construct a sewage treatment plan, ground water harvesting facilities, green waste management, and solid waste management besides restoration of lakes on the campus.

After assuming charge as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ravinder who had come up with a 21-point agenda to transform the university, said 80 per cent of the agenda had already been completed.

“In the first year, we focused on reforms. In the second term, concentration was on the performance and now we are focusing on varsity’s transformation,” he said, adding that the 21-point agenda has assisted the university climb up in the NIRF 2022 rankings to 22nd position as against 32 in 2021.