Hyderabad: OU brings changes in administrative staff

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Thursday made a few changes and appointed teachers in administrative posts.

Prof. B. Srinagesh (geography department), Controller of Exam, made the new director of Academic Audit; Prof. R. Ramulu (economics), Joint Director, Directorate of Academic Audit, is the new CE; Dr P. Ramesh (history), Nizam College, is new joint director of Academic Audit

Dr N. Narsimulu (physics) made Additional Controller of Examinations; Dr V. Srilatha (political science), is Joint Director, International Affairs.

Dr Durgesham (education) is In-Charge Chief, University Employment Information & Guidance Bureau.

Prof. E Vidyasagar (electrical engineering) is Director, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (ITE & C); Dr D. Suman (bio-medical Engineering), is Joint Director, ITE& C.

Prof. N Venkateshwarlu (law), is In-Charge Principal, PG College of Law (OU) Basheerbagh.