Hyderabad: OU Inter-University Cricket League selections

Hyderabad: The HCA two-day league tournaments will commence on June 6, for which the selection trials will be held on June 3.

An Osmania University communique on Thursday said that the selection trials of OU’s two-day league cricket team for men will be held at Nizam College playgrounds at 7 am on June 3.

It said that all the bonafide cricket players having a good track record from all the affiliated colleges of OU are eligible for the selection trials. For further information, students can contact Prof Satyanrayana -852001162 and Raju- 9866044249.