Hyderabad: OU research scholars raise a stink over mess roof leakage

Hyderabad: Once again, the research scholars’ mess facility in Osmania University (OU) has gained notoriety. A video of students dining while sitting under the leaking roof in the mess went viral. Students allege that water seepage from the rooftops is causing water logging in the dining hall.

In another video, two students, one of them wearing a raincoat, manually collect rainwater from the floor into a bowl, demonstrating the gravity of the problem.

Students allege that seepage from the rooftop has led to water logging in the mess hall and this issue has been happening for the past one week. “As with every monsoon, we have been facing similar issues and even last year, a few research scholars staged a protest. Despite assurances from the university administration, the issues remain unresolved. The water leakage issue is not only in the mess hall but also in the store room, where all the raw material is stored. The main reason is that the research scholars’ mess facility is very old and the complete building needs to be renovated,” the students say.

“We are vexed of complaining to the concerned officials of OU, as every monsoon we have been facing similar issues. Earlier, water seepage was observed at a single table but now the entire roof is leaking, which is causing water logging in the entire dining hall of the mess facility. Sometimes, we are forced to sweep the floor and face a lot of difficulties while eating.

Despite our numerous pleas, no concrete measures are taken to solve the water seepage issue. It is high time the mess is renovated, as it was constructed long back,” said Satya Nelli, a research scholar in the Political Science department, Arts College.