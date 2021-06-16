Hyderabad: Over 8 lakh households to get free water supply under GHMC limits

Hyderabad: Over eight lakh water connections under GHMC limits are eligible to avail the '20 KL free water supply scheme' said the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMSSB) on Tuesday.

To encourage registration for the scheme the HMWSSB took efforts in various forms and announced that as on 14 June 2021 a total of 4,06,508 connections are eligible for the free water supply scheme which is around 41 per cent of total 9,73,977 connections. Thereby, benefitting around 8,24,000 households.

The State government has announced free water supply in 2020 as per which the domestic consumers within the GHMC jurisdiction will be eligible for 20KL free water per month provided the consumers have a working meter to their connections and link their Aadhaar numbers to the Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) of HMWSSB.

According to Water Board officials the scheme commenced from December 2020 but a window period from December-2020 to April-2021 was allowed to facilitate the meter fixing and Aadhaar linking to become eligible for the 20,000 liters free water.