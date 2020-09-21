Hyderabad: Oxygen Park coming up at LB Nagar

Hyderabad: One associates an oxygen park spread over a large area in the wilderness but under a flyover is unthinkable. The brainchild of L B Nagar MLA Devi Reddy Sudeer Reddy, the open area under the flyover is soon be converted into an oxygen park with trees adoring the area that let out maximum oxygen.



The proposed park will be constructed under the new flyover coming up near Kamineni Hospital Chourasta by March next year. Estimated to be developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, the whole area would have a green fence comprising creepers so that no one would be able to enter the park at will, and will exude a good look.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sudheer Reddy said, "When I broached the idea with K T Rama Rao, he was interested and said we need make use of open spaces in an innovative manner. The oxygen park would not only keep away beggars but also help the environment."

A team is researching on select plants that give out more oxygen. Sudheer Reddy says, "According to a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) clean air study, there are close to two dozen plants that help clean the indoor as well as outdoor environment.

We would be selecting plants and grow them at the park. Plants such as peace lily, English Ivy, Snake plant, Dwarf Date Palm, Areca Palm, Weeping Fig and several more would be planted."

The park would also have proper seating area and a walking track. On either side of the flyover there is a lot of traffic or this area would play an important part to neutralize the air pollution.