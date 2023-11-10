Hyderabad: Parsi Fire temple worshippers raise a stink over sewage woes

Hyderabad : Parsi families residing in the vicinity of 119-year-old Bai Maneckbai Fire temple, a holy place for the Zoroastrian community, located in Abids are vexed with the continuous sewage overflow issue. They alleged that they were unable to perform their religious rituals and required a permanent solution, not the temporary solution provided by HMWSSB officials.

According to the temple officials, it has been more than 20 months that the sewage water has been unable to pass through and therefore back-flows into the holy Fire Temple complex due to the illegally laid sewage line by a local dhaba (Santosh Dhaba) which is sharing its compound wall. Approximately 45 families that live nearby are spending sleepless nights due to this recurring issue, and the holy well which is cardinal to the performance of our Zoroastrian-Parsi-Irani religious ceremonies, located in the Fire Temple complex, is contaminated hence the devotees are unable to perform the rituals properly.

History of Temple



The temple was built on October 16, 1904, and it not only holds historical significance but also cultural and architectural importance and is a spiritual haven for generations. Recognised with the HUDA Heritage Building award in 2001, it is a place of tranquility amidst the bustling life of Hyderabad. But at present the temple has been severely disrupted since March 9, 2022, when the local vegetarian dhaba went for a building expansion which blocked the sewage line and shutting it with concrete. As this is the only outlet for the fire temple, the sewage flows back due to the lack of an outlet, especially into the sacred well, around which all rituals are based.

Secretary of the temple, Russi Doctor, said, “We are vexed by complaining to the GHMC and HMWSSB officials, they are only giving us false hopes, that our problem will be solved soon but it has been more than a month that we have complained. The HMBSSB workers are coming and clearing the slit but we need a permanent solution. Due to this, we cannot perform our rituals in the temple properly.”

“We are forced to remove the dirty water with a bucket every day, as it is sometimes overflowing into our houses and the foul smell that is emanating from it is unbearable. The HMWSSB vehicles that came to remove the slit during that period compelled us to stay indoors due to the smell, and due to this many of the local residents fell sick,” said Fenny a local resident

Fram Desai, another affected resident, said, "The Fire temple received heritage awards for its well-maintained structure and spans across one-and-a-half acres of land. It also houses a residential colony that is mainly inhabited by Zoroastrians but due to sewage overflow issues, the complete structure is getting affected. We need a permanent solution, as the concerned official should take stern action against the Dhaba owner”, and the same was stated by Jehangir, an active community member.