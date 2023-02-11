Hyderabad: Part of Chaderghat road caves in

Hyderabad: A portion of Chaderghat main road caved in creating a deep crater on Friday. The size of the crater was around 5ft in diameter and 20 ft deep. None was injured, officials said. Following the incident, the Hyderabad traffic police immediately barricaded the road on both to keep people away from the danger zone. The stretch witnessed traffic chaos; vehicles were seen moving at a snail's pace.

The Water Works department engineers rushed to the spot and took up repair work. "We are ascertaining the reason for formation of crater. However, we have taken all precautions by deploying an emergency team at the site" said Sheila Rani, General Manager(south), HMWSSB.

Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, along with civic authorities, inspected the crater. He instructed officials to restore the road soon.

Since the city is facing heavy traffic snarls, the concerned officials plan to repair the road during nighttime. The MGBS-Chaderghat main road is one of the busiest stretches in the city.