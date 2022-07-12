Hyderabad: Parts of city to face water supply disruption tomorrow

Hyderabad: Several parts in the city will face water supply disruption for 24 hours from 6 am on June 13.

According to officials, water supply would be disrupted due to the ongoing construction works of a parallel flyover in Falaknuma.

The areas that will be affected include Kishanbagh, Al Jubail Colony, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Mahbub Mansion, Riayasathnagar, Aliabad, and Balapur, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilkalguda, Dilsukhnagar, Bonguloor and Manneguda.

The city will face another scheduled water supply disruption due to the replacement of transformers at the Godakondla substation. A few other areas will face water supply disruption for three hours on July 13.

The areas that will be partially affected include, Maisaram, Barkas, Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Chintal Basti, Shaikpet, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Prashasan Nagar, Gouthamnagar, Meerpet, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet and Turkayamjal, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Cantonment, Prakashnagar, Hasmathpet, and Ferozguda.