Hyderabad: Photo exhibition to mark 444 years of Charminar

Hyderabad: To mark the 444 years of Charminar according to the Hijri calendar, The Deccan Archive, along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), is organising a photo exhibition at the historic monument for a week.

According to organisers, several photos, maps, and sketches of the monument depicting the historic structure through the centuries are put on display on the ground floor. The exhibition will be open to the public till August 7.

As on 1-1-1000 of the Hijri calendar, the first holy month Moharram in the year 1000 is when Charminar was opened to the public. According to the date, the Charminar turned 444-years-old on the first day of Moharram.