Hyderabad: Pilgrims to skip Haj terminal

Hyderabad: The newly elected Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem said this year the Haj pilgrims will proceed from the airport main terminal instead of the Haj terminal, as assured by the GMR authorities.

On Tuesday while addressing the review meeting of the Telangana State Haj Committee, he said the Haj flights are scheduled from June 17 tentatively directly from Hyderabad to Jeddah.

The Haj pilgrims will proceed from the airport main terminal. Saleem directed the Telangana State Haj Committee employees to be punctual to the office and render services without absence.

"Show interest to serve the Haj Pilgrims." He said the pilgrims are to submit travel documents to the Haj Committee which sends them to Haj Committee of India.

The State Haj Committee should function round the clock during the departure of pilgrims. He said the employees who render good services will be awarded.