Hyderabad: Plan to open hostel for working tribal women

Rajendranagar: To facilitate a feasible accommodation for tribal women working in various parts of Rangareddy district, the tribal welfare department has proposed to construct a Tribal Welfare Working Women's Hostel, for which the necessary land has been identified.

To ensure the safety of tribal women travelling long distances for work, the tribal welfare department has mooted the idea of building a hostel and requested the State government to provide a suitable place for the construction of the hostel. As per the request, a land parcel at Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar has been identified for the project.

According to official sources, the revenue officials have identified 22 guntas of land, equivalent to 2,420 Sq Yards, in Survey No.156/1, near TNGO's Park area in Mailardevpally mandal under Rajendranagar for setting up the hostel.

"We were instructed to find and alienate government land for the construction of a tribal welfare hostel. Accordingly, we have identified the land and even made a joint inspection along with the officials of the tribal welfare department. We are in the process of communicating the same to Revenue Divisional Officer of Rangareddy district for further consideration," informed a revenue official.

When contacted, Hostel Welfare Officer of Rajendranagar Murali Mohan said, "A request has been made to the government for provision of suitable land for setting up of hostel for providing suitable accommodation for tribal women working in different areas in the district. Following the request, the Revenue officials of Rajendranagar have alienated a piece of land at Mailardevpally. We also inspected the proposed land. The file has to move from RDO to Collector, Rangareddy before getting State government's nod."