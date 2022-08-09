Hyderabad: Pleas piling up at Mandal offices as VRAs continue hunger strike

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing indefinite strike of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) in the State, the process of receiving and disposing off applications under various schemes has slowed down in revenue offices especially in Rajendranagar where pleas for Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes are comparatively high than any other revenue mandal.

While applications under various schemes have been piling up ever since the ten VRAs went into indefinite strike in the Mandal Revenue Office Rajendranagar, five village revenue officers (VROs) assigned to this office were already transferred to various departments leaving only two Revenue Inspector to take the entire task into hand.

Most of the time the MRO Rajendranagar S Chandrasekhar along with the remaining two RIs were seen tackling with the bunch of applications in the absence of all the ten VRAs who are on indefinite strike since the last two weeks.

"Whenever I visited the office to inquire about the application I filed one week ago for a residential certificate, there are no officers present. We were told that most of the staff are on strike. It was found that the MRO and his two subordinate revenue inspectors are the only staff in the office who are busy rinsing out the applications the entire day," said Vikram, a resident of Rajendranagar.

"We are aware of the issues being faced by the public these days due to ongoing strikes and are optimistic that the State government will come out with a solution to safeguard the future of the VRAs in the State. We have already placed our demands before the government and are hopeful that an amicable solution will come soon to help us all feel a sigh of relief," informed Mahesh, a Village Revenue Assistant who is taking part in the strike at MRO Office Rajendranagar along with his colleagues.