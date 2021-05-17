Hyderabad: Pleas to set up plasma collection ambulance

Hyderabad: Plasma therapy is one of the key elements for Covid treatment. As there is a continuous rise of Covid cases in the city simultaneously demand for plasma donors has increased. But the challenge lies that only out of 1000 donors 10 recovered patients are turning up to donate plasma due to fear and the misconception that they would once again get exposed to the Virus.

So various members of Hyderabad Blood Donor Groups took up this matter on social media platforms and have requested to set up plasma collection ambulances in every area to reach the people who want to donate their plasma.

"We as the members of Hyderabad Blood Donors Society have been encouraging people to come forward and Telangana police is also appealing to the recovered Covid patients to donate plasma. But the response is very low, as Covid cases are increasing day by day; people are in fear of getting infected with the Virus.

People who are interested are not able to donate, as there is no particular centre where they could go and donate. It would be better if the State government set up plasma ambulances in every area, so it would be helpful to the people," said Sai Kumar, a member of Hyderabad Blood Donors Society, LB Nagar.

"Even if half of them come forward to donate their plasma, those who have recently recovered from Covid can help to save many lives. Like various blood donor societies, we have started an online portal to connect plasma donors with those in need but people out of fear are not coming up.

Plasma ambulances in every area will help people who are willing to donate plasma can easily do the needful, said T Amar, member of Blood Donors Society, Hyderabad.

"Only five per cent of Covid positive patients end up needing plasma. If everyone who has recovered from the Virus comes forward and donates plasma, we can ensure zero casualties. I request the State government to launch a plasma ambulance," said V Sujan, a member of Blood Donors Society, Hyderabad.