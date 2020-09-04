Hyderabad: PM Modi tells IPS probationers not to lose respect for uniform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) through a video conference during the 'Dikshant Parade Event' at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Modi asked the IPS probationers not to lose respect for the Khaki uniform and should be on alert every time for unexpected incidents. "Yours is a profession where there is a high degree of stress, hence it is always important to speak to the dear ones. Meet someone like a teacher or other on your day off and speak up to them," the prime minister said.

He also highlighted the importance of Yoga for the people in this profession. "Yoga and pranayama is good for all those working under stress. Putting all your heart in the work reduces the stress no matter how much you work," the PM said.

"Due to the prevailing coronavirus situation, I am interacting with you all through the video conference. But I am sure I will meet you all at some point during my tenure," Modi said.

Around 131 IPS probationers including 28 women have completed their phase-1 training at the academy. They joined the academy on December 17, 2018 after the completion of their course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy HRD institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with those from other services like IAS and IFS.