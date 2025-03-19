Hyderabad: Police arrest car theft offender

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police apprehended a 29-year-old person involved in a car theft. The police recovered a car from his possession.

The police arrested Digabar Raghunath Khandere, a driver, who is a native of Nanded, Maharashtra.

According to the police, they received a complaint of a car theft. In complaint, the person stated that when he stopped at Relax Sandhya Wines Shop, opposite Green Park Hotel, Ameerpet, he left his car running and went towards the shop, while an unknown person got into the car and drove off towards Ameerpet.

Following the complaint, the police booked a case and investigated.

During the course of investigation, on information on Tuesday the police apprehended him at Monappa Junction, seized the car and produced him before the court. The accused was then sent to judicial remand in Chanchalguda Prison.