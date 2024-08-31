Hyderabad: Police arrest three for laptop theft

Hyderabad: The S R Nagar police apprehended three persons involved in laptop theft and recovered nine laptops worth Rs 2.13 lakh from their possession. The arrested persons were Bandlamudi Chinna Avulaiah (30), a laptop offender, a resident of Erragadda, and two receivers, Nandigama Venkata Krishna (33) and Mekala Venkateswarlu (30), all native of Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. All accused have been produced before the court for judicial remand.

According to the police, S R Nagar crime staff, Detective Inspector of Police, M Gopal, along with his team, nabbed all accused on Thursday near Ameerpet.

Avulaiah moved to Hyderabad in 2023 for employment and worked as a security guard at various locations in Gachibowli and Kondapur. “To cover his expenses, he started committing laptop thefts from boys hostels and PG hostels near Bapunagar and surrounding areas in S R Nagar.