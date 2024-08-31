Live
- Udupi’s historic taluk office building faces demolition
- From Sept 1, power will be disconnected if bills are not paid
- AAP, BJP claim councillors from other side ready to defect
- 'Constitutional crisis': BJP MLAs meet Prez
- Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners with Union Bank of India to Offer Comprehensive Vehicle Financing Options
- Nibav launches Advanced Series 4 Home Lifts for Homeowners of Vizag, Aims to Elevate Luxury and Convenience in Homes
- HC directs HYDRA, revenue officials to issue notice to MLA Palla’s institutions before demolition
- RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools
- No bulldozer raj in TG, please: KTR to Kharge
Just In
Hyderabad: Police arrest three for laptop theft
Hyderabad: The S R Nagar police apprehended three persons involved in laptop theft and recovered nine laptops worth Rs 2.13 lakh from their...
Hyderabad: The S R Nagar police apprehended three persons involved in laptop theft and recovered nine laptops worth Rs 2.13 lakh from their possession. The arrested persons were Bandlamudi Chinna Avulaiah (30), a laptop offender, a resident of Erragadda, and two receivers, Nandigama Venkata Krishna (33) and Mekala Venkateswarlu (30), all native of Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. All accused have been produced before the court for judicial remand.
According to the police, S R Nagar crime staff, Detective Inspector of Police, M Gopal, along with his team, nabbed all accused on Thursday near Ameerpet.
Avulaiah moved to Hyderabad in 2023 for employment and worked as a security guard at various locations in Gachibowli and Kondapur. “To cover his expenses, he started committing laptop thefts from boys hostels and PG hostels near Bapunagar and surrounding areas in S R Nagar.