Hyderabad: Police arrests 25-yr-old man for job fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police apprehended a person in a job fraud case from Bangalore involved in cheating job aspirants in the name of providing IT jobs in MNCs by posting fake job availability through telegram groups.

They arrested Bandi Ajay Kumar (25) native of Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) and seized a mobile phone, laptop, four bank passbooks, three cheque books and two debit cards from him. According to the police, the victim lodged a complaint stating that he received a job offer message on Telegram on February 17, 2025.

He was contacted by Kumar via WhatsApp, claiming to be a job consultant and offered a job in Accenture with a Rs 6 lakh package. Trusting him, the complainant transferred Rs 2 lakh. Later he realised that he had been cheated and manipulated. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and investigation taken up.

The police said fraudsters contact the victims through phone and other social media platforms and pose as representatives of reputable companies. They use WhatsApp calls and internet calls to contact victims and use professional language and tone and even conduct fake interviews or assessments to build trust with the victims. They also create fake employee profiles on LinkedIn and other job portals to appear legitimate.