- Govt plans 1 mn sq km oil exploration by 2030
- Empowering the future through quality education
- M4 MacBook Pro: Quantum Dot Display Enhances Colour and Motion Performance
- Three-tier probe on in Jhansi hospital blaze, says UP Dy CM Maurya
- ‘This is India’s century’, says PM Modi; urges all to aim for ‘Viksit Bharat’
- Crisil sees $7-trn GDP by 2031
- IAEA chief visits Iran's nuclear facilities
- Ambika Foundation distributes medicines to elderly
- AI can boost early diagnosis of liver disease: Study
- Varun's appointment as AHUDA chief infused new vigour in JSP cadres
Hyderabad: Police bust burglar gang, arrest four
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Balanagar zone, along with KPHB police, busted a gang of burglars and apprehended four persons.
The police arrested Beerbal Singh Beebanu (25), Bhagender Singh alias Bablu Singh (29), Ravi Singh Bowri (20), and Dandu Nagesh alias Bablu (20). Police recovered mobile phones and two bikes from their possession.
According to police, the accused persons targeted passengers and pedestrians who were travelling in the night hours and threatened them with dire consequences, grabbing cell phones, money, and other articles from them.
