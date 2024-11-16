Hyderabad: Police bust burglar gang, arrest four

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Balanagar zone, along with KPHB police, busted a gang of burglars and apprehended four persons.

The police arrested Beerbal Singh Beebanu (25), Bhagender Singh alias Bablu Singh (29), Ravi Singh Bowri (20), and Dandu Nagesh alias Bablu (20). Police recovered mobile phones and two bikes from their possession.

According to police, the accused persons targeted passengers and pedestrians who were travelling in the night hours and threatened them with dire consequences, grabbing cell phones, money, and other articles from them.