Hyderabad: Police bust cricket betting racket, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team along with Chikkadapally police busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended three persons who were involved in playing prohibited online cricket betting and providing user IDs and passwords to the punters. The police seized cash of Rs 2,48,200 and mobile phones from their possession.

The police arrested Mohd Firasath Ali, a sub bookie, of SRT Colony, Rein Bazar, and punters Nitin Kumar of Moosarambagh, and Vikas Agarwal of Domalguda.

According to the police, the accused persons procured online cricket betting user IDs from the main bookie Pavan of Jaipur, Rajasthan State to operate and to play cricket betting in the IPL-2025. For that they are using online web links – Peachexch, Radheexchange.com and Silvarbay.com.

On information, the Task Force, apprehended them near Sundaraiah Park and seized the amount and cell phones. The apprehended accused and seized material were handed over to Chikkadpally police for further investigation.