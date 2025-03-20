Live
Hyderabad police bust drug networks, five arrested
Hyderabad police have cracked down on drug smuggling in two separate cases, arresting five people and seizing a total of 10 kg of ganja.
In the first case, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Chikkadpally Police arrested local peddler Dara Sravan from Amberpet while he was collecting a package from Shaikh Azhar, a supplier from Maharashtra. Azhar, an auto driver from Akola, sourced ganja from Odisha and supplied it across different states for profit. Police seized three kilograms of the drug during the operation.
In another incident, three people, including two women, were caught smuggling 7 kg of ganja near the bus parking area at Sriramghar Hanuman Mandir, Gowliguda. The accused, Baijayathi Takri (36), Ghouri Jhara (35), and Dhanarjaya Khila (22), are from Odisha’s Malkangiri district. They had obtained the contraband from suppliers Dhaneshwar and Raju under the instructions of a main supplier, Sanjay. Their plan was to deliver the package to Satish Singh in Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, but police intercepted them before the handover.
Authorities have registered cases in both instances and are investigating further. Meanwhile, key figures in the drug networks, including Sanjay, Dhaneshwar, Raju, and Satish Singh, remain at large.