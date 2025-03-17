Live
- DIY Coconut Oil Hair Masks for Naturally Long and Thick Hair
- Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House
- Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman takes charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation
- Dissatisfied over reply, Trinamool disciplinary body summons MLA
- Sole ASI of Gwalior transport department dies, leaves trail of suspicion
- Rains to Bring Relief to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh from March 21
- Jharkhand HC quashes FIR against 18 BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Sanjay Seth
- Modi, Luxon agree to bolster India-New Zealand trade, investment ties
- Defi Projects Transforming The Crypto Landscape
- Ranya Rao case: Karnataka Congress challenges BJP to name ministers
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with other officials, visited BJP MP DK Aruna's residence in Jubilee Hills following a break-in by an unidentified intruder on Sunday. The police examined the premises, reviewed CCTV footage, and increased security to prevent future incidents. The investigation is ongoing.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with West Zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar and ACP Venkatagiri, visited BJP MP DK Aruna's residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday after an intruder broke into the house on Sunday. The officials inspected the premises, including the terrace, garden, and kitchen, to understand how the thief entered and exited the house.
Following the visit, additional police security was provided to prevent such incidents in the future.
On Sunday, an unidentified person entered Aruna's house while she was in Mahabubnagar for official events. The intruder spent nearly two hours inside, and CCTV footage showed the person wearing gloves and a mask, moving around the house, spending close to an hour in the kitchen. The Jubilee Hills police are currently investigating the incident.