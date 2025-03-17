Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with West Zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar and ACP Venkatagiri, visited BJP MP DK Aruna's residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday after an intruder broke into the house on Sunday. The officials inspected the premises, including the terrace, garden, and kitchen, to understand how the thief entered and exited the house.

Following the visit, additional police security was provided to prevent such incidents in the future.

On Sunday, an unidentified person entered Aruna's house while she was in Mahabubnagar for official events. The intruder spent nearly two hours inside, and CCTV footage showed the person wearing gloves and a mask, moving around the house, spending close to an hour in the kitchen. The Jubilee Hills police are currently investigating the incident.