Hyderabad: Police commissioners of Tri-Commissionerate walk down streets to monitor lockdown day 1

Hyderabad: The police commissioner of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, on Wednesday walked down the streets to check the bandobast of police officers and also to ensure that citizens are following the lockdown protocol. He visited multiple check posts in Hyderabad commissionerate and spoke to the officers on duty about the bandobast.

He said, "Security was being monitored by a senior rank officer at all the important junctions in Hyderabad during the lockdown. We are permitting exempted categories like health workers, medical staff, essential commodities, food item suppliers and milk. International and national travelers can get the digital E-pass from the Hyderabad City Police web portal and on day 1 we have issued more than 700 digital passes."

"Vehicles transporting emergency goods do not need a pass, but they need to affix a paper on the windshield of their vehicle stating the details of their goods. In order to monitor the strict lockdown we have installed a total of 168 police checkposts in Hyderabad which will remain open from 10AM to 6AM the next day. In order to ensure that the lockdown is implemented at full-scale in the city, one sub-inspector level officer and staff will be on duty at each checkpost, and allow the exempted categories," stated Anjani Kumar.

He further added, "Assistants of patients seeking treatment in hospitals too were being allowed on showing relevant doctor prescription and hospital visitor pass. Cases were being registered against those who come out unnecessarily and their vehicles also are seized. The data of number of challans is not yet generated but we will issue it to the media as soon as we get the details of it."