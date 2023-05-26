Hyderabad: Police cracks temple property theft case in an hour

Hyderabad: Habeeb Nagar Police and Nampally police apprehended notorious habitual house burglars in an hour. The accused had stolen the property in two temples in Habeeb Nagar police station limits. Police recovered the intact stolen property silver ornaments of 70 gms and cash of Rs 36,650 total worth Rs 60,000.

The accused were identified Sunil Chawan (35) of Umla Naik Thanda in Vikarabad. According to police, on Thursday, at 6:30 am police received a dial 100 call about the theft of cash from hundi and damage of Matha Idol at Kattamaisamma Temple, D Class, in Habeeb Nagar.

On receiving the call, inspector S Saida Babu along with his staff reached the spot and verified the CCTV footage available at the temple and identified the accused as Sunil Chawan. Police said the CCTV footage of the accused was shared with neighboring Nampally police station and apprehended the accused within one hour. Police booked a case under section 457,380 IPC.

Police said, in the intervening night of 23 and 24 May, the accused broke open the lock of Sri Kanakadurga temple and committed theft of Rs 3000 from the hundi, and in the intervening night of 24 and 25 May Sunil broke open the lock of Sri Kattamaisamma temple and committed theft of Rs 36,150 and silver ornaments of 70 gms from the hundi of temple.