Hyderabad police deport Pak national

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs has deported a Pakistani national through the Attari Border, Punjab.

According to police, the man was identified as Muhammad Usman alias Md Abbas Ikram (48). The individual had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2011. He was involved in four criminal cases registered in Hyderabad and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 1 month to 5 years. After completion of legal proceedings, he was lodged in the Detention Centre, CCS, Hyderabad on September 7, 2024. Further following due process, he was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on September 9, 2025.

The Detention Centre at CCS, Hyderabad was established on August 29, 2018, has so far housed 158 detainees from 19 countries, out of which 150 have been deported. Recently, on August 12, 2025, over 20 Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal stay and human trafficking were deported through the Indo-Bangladesh border.