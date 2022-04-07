Hyderabad: Police files for custody of accused in pub raid

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday filed a petition seeking the police custody of Abhishek Vuppala and Anil Kumar who were arrested in connection with the raid on the Pudding & Mink pub at Radisson Blu hotel last Saturday.

The police had filed a petition before the court seeking custody of the two for 14 days to investigate the matter further. Meanwhile, the police are making efforts to nab Kiran Raju and Arjun Veeramachineni, who are still at large. The police believe that if these two persons were caught, more information on the presence of cocaine in the pub could come out.

The police are also trying to figure out suppliers and users of cocaine at the pub. On the other hand, following the incident, the police are keeping a tight vigil at pubs and bars across the city and ensuring that they are closed at the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, a source from police department said, "There was a middleman with the hotel management who actively worked between the hotel management and police officials to keep the cops at length. On the day of raid, the middleman was also at the pub and was astonished to see the heavy force barging into the premises. He was also arrested and further investigations revealed that he was also active in getting the hotel management out of the case that was booked a few years ago by using his police contacts."