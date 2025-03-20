Live
Hyderabad police hosts Dawat-e-Iftar
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police organised a ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ at Chow Mohalla Palace to celebrate the Holy festival of Ramadan. Apart from senior officers and politicians, around 1,500 fasting devotees from various Muslim families participated in the Iftar feast.
On this occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar, the Minister of Transport and BC Welfare Telangana attended the programme as the chief guests and Telangana DGP Dr Jitender, CV Anand DG CP Hyderabad together with other guests broke the fast after delivering the welcome speech.
The event was graced by Mohammad Ali Shabbir SC, ST, Minority Advisor, Mir Zulfikar Ali MLA Charminar, Jafar Hussain Meraj MLA Yakutpura, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala MLA Malakpet and other senior police officers, retired police officers, religious leaders were present.