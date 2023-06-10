Live
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
- Telangana: Women beat up fake Swami in Thorrur
Hyderabad Police issues Traffic Advisory
In view of construction of RCC box bridge at Shivalayam, Fathenagar, Balanagar Mandal, Medchal District road between Bharathnagar and Fathenagar in...
In view of construction of RCC box bridge at Shivalayam, Fathenagar, Balanagar Mandal, Medchal District road between Bharathnagar and Fathenagar in the limits of Balanagar Traffic PS, Cyberabad. In this regard the traffic will be diverted at the following stretches for a period of (45) days from 11.06.2023 to 26.07.2023 round the clock.
To facilitate the above works, the following traffic diversions are planned:
1.Traffic coming from Fathenagar towards Bharathnagar are advised to take diversion at Fathenagar pelican signal – T junction, Balnagar let turn – Narsapur X road left turn – Deendayal Nagar (Zinkalawada) right turn – Sanathangar railway station – Bharathnagar flyover right turn.
2.Traffic coming from Bharathnagar towards Fathenagr are advised to take diversion at Bharathnagar under flyover left turn – Sanathnagar railway station – Deendayal nagar (Zinkalawada) left turn – Narsapur X road left turn then first U turn- Kamlesh Medical “U” turn- T junction, Balnagar left turn – Fathenagar.
Hence public are request to co operate with the work executing agency and the traffic police for smooth functioning of the work.
Sd/-
Inspector of Police,
Balanagar Traffic P.S,
Cyberabad