Hyderabad Police issues Traffic Advisory

In view of construction of RCC box bridge at Shivalayam, Fathenagar, Balanagar Mandal, Medchal District road between Bharathnagar and Fathenagar in the limits of Balanagar Traffic PS, Cyberabad. In this regard the traffic will be diverted at the following stretches for a period of (45) days from 11.06.2023 to 26.07.2023 round the clock.





To facilitate the above works, the following traffic diversions are planned:



1.Traffic coming from Fathenagar towards Bharathnagar are advised to take diversion at Fathenagar pelican signal – T junction, Balnagar let turn – Narsapur X road left turn – Deendayal Nagar (Zinkalawada) right turn – Sanathangar railway station – Bharathnagar flyover right turn.

2.Traffic coming from Bharathnagar towards Fathenagr are advised to take diversion at Bharathnagar under flyover left turn – Sanathnagar railway station – Deendayal nagar (Zinkalawada) left turn – Narsapur X road left turn then first U turn- Kamlesh Medical “U” turn- T junction, Balnagar left turn – Fathenagar.

Hence public are request to co operate with the work executing agency and the traffic police for smooth functioning of the work.



Sd/-

Inspector of Police,

Balanagar Traffic P.S,

Cyberabad