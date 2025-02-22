Hyderabad: Police raid hookah parlour, apprehend 2

Live
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, south-east zone team along with Chandrayangutta Police conducted raids on a hookah parlor and apprehended two persons.
Police arrested Khaled Bahamed, an owner of a hookah parlour, Chandrayangutta X Roads and Imran Pasha. Police seized seven hookah pots, seven pipes and other material worth Rs 30,000. According to police, the apprehended people along with seized material handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further action.
The raids were made under the supervision of S Saidababu, Inspector of Police, and south-east zone task force team. Meanwhile, task force, south-east zone team, along with Santosh Nagar police, conducted a raid on gaming den and apprehended as many as 18, including a manager. The arrested were Akbar Hussain, manager and 17 punters. The apprehended along with seized material were handed over to the Santosh Nagar police.