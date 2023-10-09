Live
Hyderabad: Police raids brothel house
The accused were identified as Salahuddin Khan, plumber, residing at Garden colony, Qutubullahpur; Irfan Khan, tailor, residing at Malakpet.
Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Sub-Inspector S Sai Kiran, WHC 4535 Sarala Devi and team along with Nampally police today raided a brothel house (Oyo room No 201 & 202) at Hotel Meredian Orchid, beside Ganga Jamuna Hotel, Lakdi Ka Pul, under the limits of Nampally police station and apprehended two persons namely Salahuddin (brothel organiser) and Irfan Khan (customer) and also rescued two women, who are involved in running brothel house in hotel room for money.
When questioned Salahuddin revealed that he was attracting customers through online portal anytimecallgirls.com and sending the women by collecting Rs 3,000 to 4,000 from the customers.