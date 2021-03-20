Hyderabad: Popular multiplex still charging parking fee

Khairatabad: In spite of strict warnings from the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the GHMC, not to collect parking free from the people who come to theatre, a popular multiplex theatre in the Khairatabad is charging Rs 20 as a parking fee for its customers, violating the state parking norms.

On Friday, Sravan who visited the multiplex theatre to watch a movie was issued a parking ticket of Rs 20. He tried explaining to the management of the theatre that they cannot charge for parking as there is a new rule implemented by the civic authority and that even the court ordered the all malls, theatres and hospitals not to collect parking fee from the people, but it was in vain.

But Varan was allowed to take his vehicle from the stand only after he paid the fee. And it was more surprising for Varanas he noticed that the parking ticket also included GST.

Later, Varan posted a parking ticket photo on twitter urging the authorities to take serious action against the management. Immediately, the Saifabad police reacted to his tweet and directed the cops to reach the spot and inquire into the issue.

Recently, the EVDM also served notices to all commercial establishments that if any of them charged parking free, they would be slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 for violating the norms.

In March 2018, the Telangana government issued orders to regulate parking fees in commercial complexes and according to it, the owner of the commercial complex should provide parking space for its employees and customers as well.