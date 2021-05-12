Hyderabad: Power utilities exempted from lockdown

Hyderabad: The State government has exempted electricity companies from the imposition of lockdown as it is an essential service and has to maintain uninterrupted power supply especially during the pandemic period, informed Prabhakar Rao, Managing Director of TS Transco and Genco, in a press statement released on Tuesday.

Since uninterrupted power supply is the important necessity to the State in taking combative measures for countering Covid-19, detailed guidelines were issued to all the employees of the power companies.

All measures were taken to generate power required for the State and regular maintenance activities would be continued to ensure 24x7 power supply to all categories of consumers, he said.

While all the employees were directed to keep the identity cards readily available to attend to duties for hassle-free commuting, all the field engineers were directed to issue temporary passes to employees/vehicles of contractors attending to emergency duties and construction works.