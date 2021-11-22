Hyderabad: Prakash Nagar residents pestered by street vendors

Begumpet: The residents of Prakash Nagar in Begumpet are in great distress due to lack of basic civic amenities. Though the area sprang up many decades ago, it still faces the issue of narrow internal roads, lack of storm water drain, sewage overflow, hanging electric wires, garbage dumped on roads, street vendors encroaching upon footpaths and lanes, illegal parking of vehicles and lack of a colony park.

The main concern is the continuous flow of sewage, which inundates the internal roads repelling residents from using them. The encroachment of footpaths and roads by street vendors causing traffic chaos on main stretches of the area is another concern.

"The condition of the internal roads is so pathetic that they are unfit for use. We have complained many times about the lack of basic civic amenities to the officials concerned, but till date no action has been taken by them to improve the situation. Another concern is cable wires hanging loosely, at some places almost touching peoples' heads. Several complaints lodged requesting their removal, but no use," said Sanjay, a resident of Prakash Nagar.

"As the colony lacks stormwater drains and a proper sewerage system, whenever it rains, the area gets inundated, especially the empty plots that eventually become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Also, the sewage overflow has become a daily nuisance with damage to the pipelines that were laid decades ago," said another resident of Prakash Nagar.

"The colony lacks park. Many a time, we have requested the officials concerned to develop park in the empty spaces in the area. They are yet to take call. Apart from this, illegal parking is another issue that desperately needs to be solved. Many passers-by and motorists find it difficult to walk on these roads with vehicles parked haphazardly," shared Krishna, another resident of Prakash Nagar.