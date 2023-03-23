Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu opens Rashtrapati Nilayam for public

Hyderabad: President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad for visitors virtually and laid the foundation stones for the restoration and conservation of the Jai Hind Ramp and for a replica of the Historic Flag Post.

The Jai Hind Ramp is connected to a historic step well that catered to the water needs of Rashtrapati Nilayam in the past, while the flag post marked the integration of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad into the Indian Union in 1948.

Speaking on the occasion Droupadi Murmu, said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Retreats belong to every Indian.

It is our endeavor that all citizens, especially our youngsters know about the freedom fighters and respect the values associated with our freedom struggle. With this idea, a Knowledge Gallery has been established in the Rashtrapati Nilayam which would provide information related to the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Nilayam, and about the Unsung Heroes of our Independence.

She also urged people, especially children and youth of Telangana to visit the Nilayam and get connected with their heritage. Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, "It is a great opportunity for the people to visit and experience the glory of magnificent Rashtrapati Nilayam.It is an architectural marvel and will be a treat for the visitors. I am sure that this will immensely contribute to the glory of tourism in Telangana particularly Hyderaba."

Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Culture Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy and Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammed Mahmood Ali were present during the event.