Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 8th Vande Bharat Express train virtually

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 8th Vande Bharat Express Train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam virtually on Sunday.





Glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. https://t.co/FadvxI0ZNQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023





Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said today two Telugu States gets a wonderful gift that will be connected for economic and cultural bond. This train is for new India, that is moving forward for fast development and it for that India that wants to give it citizens all top facilities and This Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Train is first train in 2023 and India has left the old thinking and moving forward, the Vande Bharat is perfect example, completely Indian made train."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, "On occasion of Sankranti, two Telugu states get a wonderful gift. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India with technology, every aspect and dimension of Indian Railways is on the path of transformation. This train is a totally Make-in-India product .









Stretching about Secunderabad railway station, what type of station is witnessed in Japan, in coming years Secunderabad Railway station is going be developed in same model.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that this a proud movement to us, Today is the real celebration, as we are going to visual modernisation journey. It's a very big gift and I thank Prime Minister for this hugely popular train, a modern train, which is world-class, which is going to connect the two Telugu-speaking people and the major cities.





Pride of #IndianRailways will be connecting Telangana and Andhra with fastest train made in india with world class facilities #VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/74op3uViN4 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 14, 2023





According to SCR officials, the train's regular operations will begin on Monday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Home Minister, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor, MP Laxman, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

Locals thronged to Secunderabad Railway station to have glimpse of the Vande Bharat

This train has several special features to make the travel comfortable and affordable. It has automatic sliding doors, reclining seats in all classes and 180-degree rotating seats in the Executive class. The rotating seats enable all passengers to view through the window with more comfort without turning their heads towards the side. It also has facilities like mobile charging points at every seat, LED lighting for calmer ambience like aircraft, emergency talk back units, mini pantry car in each coach, special air conditioning duct for silent and equal distribution of conditioned air, and automatic sensor for temperature adjustment.

The train ticket fares from Secunderabad to four halting stations include Secunderabad to Warangal Rs 520, Secunderabad to Khammam Rs 750, Secunderabad to Vijayawada Rs 905, Secunderabad to Rajahmundry Rs 1365, Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs:1665 (Chair Car (CC)) and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs 3120 ( Executive Class (EC)).

The train will depart from Secunderabad at 15:00 hours and will reach in Warangal at 16:35 hours. It departs from Warangal at 16:36 hours and reach in Khammam in 17:45 hours.

It will depart from Khammam at 17:46 hours and reach Vijayawada Junction at 19:00 hours

The train will depart from Vijayawada Junction at 19:05 hours and reach Rajahmundry at 20:58 hours. It will depart from Rajahmundry at 21:00 hours and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 23:30 hours

Similarly, the train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 05:45 hours and reach Rajahmundry at 07:55 hours. It will depart from Rajahmundry at 07:57 hours and reach Vijayawada Junction at 10:00 hours.

It will depart from Vijayawada Junction at 10:05 hours and reach Khammam at 11:00 hours. It will depart from Khammam at 11:01 hours and reach Warangal at 12:05 hours. It will depart from Warangal at 12:06 hours and reach Secunderabad at 14:15.