Hyderabad: Problems aplenty at East Anandbagh

East Anandbagh: East Anandbagh (139th ward) is a peculiar one among all the total 150 wards in the city for more reasons than one. It is plagued with three major problems most of which are getting highlighted in news regularly for the last few years.

One such problem is rainwater flooding. It has become a common sight during the rainy season. Even a slight shower is enough to send shivers down the spine of thousands of families living in more than a dozen colonies in this ward. Increasing number of illegal constructions on either side of nala has shrunk it in size. The remaining small nala passage is unable to withstand the gushing water coming with force from Banda Cheruvu in times of heavy downpour for a few hours. The flood water mixed with sewage is spilling over to nearby colonies and inundating houses. The list of affected colonies include Anantha Saraswati Nagar, NMDC (Streets 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5), Shirdinagar, Rajanagar, Upparbasti, Patel Nagar, Durga Nagar, Dodlabasti, Prashanth Nagar and Vasanthapuri Colony.

According to P Malla Reddy, a retired employee from Prashanth Nagar, a meeting was held by local MLA and MP last year with affected colony associations to work for a solution. It was decided in the meeting to widen the Nala passage to 8 metres (24 feet) by demolishing illegal structures built on it. However, there is no progress on it.

Affected locals are urging the government to think outside of vote bank politics and take a firm stand and crack a whip against 200-odd constructions.

The second major problem faced by 139 ward residents is the unfinished RuB (Road under Bridge) at the railway gate on the Anandbagh-East Anandbagh route. This Rs 27 crore worth project was taken up in 2013 and it is still under construction. This road in Anandbagh is only link that connects surrounding colonies to Secunderabad and due to the RuB project it has remaining closed for the last 7 years.

This has left the locals to commute through narrow bylanes. The RuB project witnessed an inordinate delay due to various reasons like administrative issues, funds crunch, and court cases. However, the good thing is that R&B officials have expedited works since corona pandemic and it is likely to be inaugurated in the next one or two months.

Advocate Mudda Hanumantha Rao, who resides near ICRISAT Quarters, feels that if not for the ensuing GHMC polls, the RuB completion might have taken a few more years.

The third major problem is the lack of road connectivity for residents staying in Patel Nagar, Prashanth Nagar, Simhapuri Colony to go to Lalapet. P Malla Reddy from Prashanth Nagar said that Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy and MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao had intervened and spoke with railway officials as some railway land has to be acquired for constructing the road. Railway officials have responded positively. The onus is on the state government to take this up on a priority basis.

Ward no: 139 remains peculiar for more than one reason

♦ Lack of road connectivity from Patel Nagar to Lalapet bothers people

♦ Anandbagh road has been been closed for seven years

♦ Nala shrunk in size on either side due to illegal constructions

♦ Nala not in a position to withstand floods from Banda Cheruvu

♦ RUB works taken up in 2013 still under construction due to funds crunch and other issues