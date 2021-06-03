Hyderabad: Process of charge refund to private hospital patients will start soon says Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao

Koti: A day after rebuked by the Telangana High Court, the State Health department is being prepared to settle billing issues between private hospitals and victims.

Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao announced on Thursday that, on the direction of the High Court, department is planning to constitute a team to negotiate with private hospitals to refund excess amounts to their patients

Dr Rao told the media that steps were being taken to make possible refunds to victims from private hospitals. An officers' team will be formed to resolve the issue. Based on the complaints all hospitals, served notices for inappropriate billing, will be approached by the team for negotiations. Those hospitals which have been barred Covid treatment will be get priority.

The director once again instructed private hospitals not to overcharge for Covid treatment and to follow the rate chart issued by the government. He warned them against improper billing, stating that the department and the government will take strict action against hospitals if they continue the practice.

According to him, improper billing complaints reached 185 against 114 hospitals. Of them 22 have been revoked permission for Covid treatment.

Speaking on the virus situation in the state, Dr Rao asserted that the severity has come down in the City, but in rural areas it was still high, especially districts which share borders with neighbouring States, like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh.

He said more than 1,000 fresh Covid cases were being recorded in these States daily. The inter-State transportation may be the major reason for the rising cases in rural areas Dr Rao stated that strict lockdown helped control cases in the State and Hyderabad.

"Cases will come down by the end of the lockdown". He requested people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour even after the lockdown to stay safe from any other wave.

"The vaccination is going on smoothly across the State, apart from Hyderabad. The drive has been accelerated in districts", the DPH added.