Hyderabad: Prof. Nageshwar to contest in MLC elections

Hyderabad: Social and political analyst professor K Nageshwar to contest in MLC elections. On Wednesday, he announced that he will contest in MLC elections in February 2021 in Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency.

Professor Nageshwar had earlier contested from the same constituency in 2007 and 2009 as an independent candidate and represented the council until 2014.

He said that he wants to clear the air by announcing it officially as his name was circulating in the media and social networking sites pertaining to the MLC elections. Several organisations have also extended support to it.

Voter registration process to begin today

The authorities have announced the voter registration process for Mahabubngar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. Electoral registration officer Pankaja said that the voter registration process will take place from October 1 to November 6. "Voters can register their names on www.ceotelangana.nic.in. Notice in this regard will also be announced today," she said adding that they will not accept posts for voter registration.

The last date to receive applications under forum-18 is November 6 and objections will be received from December 1 to December 31, she added.