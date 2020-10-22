Hyderabad: 'Protect City' pleas to gods

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and his spouse Sridevi presented silk clothes, turmeric, kunkum and navaratnas to the presiding deity of Gangamma Thalli near Puranpul Kamman on Wednesday. They performed Apvarna Yaga. Home Minister Mohammed Mohammod Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and corporators took part in the programme.

Later, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, accompanied by ministers and corporators, presented Chadar to Musa Khadri Dargah located near Puranpul.

It is learnt that about 15,000 citizens lost their lives due to heavy floods occurred on September 20, 1908. There was huge damage to infrastructure. Many buildings and bridges were collapsed. The then Nizam King Mir Mahaboob Ali Khan, as per the advice of pandit Jamal Lal Tiwari performed special poojas to Gangamma Thalli by presenting her silk clothes, turmeric, kunkum and navaratnas. He also presented chader to Musa Khadri Dargah. He sought welfare of people.

The city life went haywire following a 24 hour heavy downpour on September 28, 1908. Thousands of people got drowned and lost lives in the floods. About 200 people getting hitched to tamarind tree on the banks of Musi River were able to save their lives. As a gratitude to protecting lives, the mayor and deputy mayor also performed palabhishekam to this tree. The duo felicitated Mansoon emergency, disaster response force, police and medical staff for their services during the present calamity.

The Mayor said that the natural disaster repeated after 112 years. He said GHMC had been able to bring normalcy back with the help of government. "GHMC machinery has been able to save lives of thousands of people living in the low-lying areas. The government will help the displaced people in all possible ways," he added.











