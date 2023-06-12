Hyderabad: Protests witnessed at Sri Chaitanya College over Group 1 exam confusion

Rangareddy: Chaos ensued at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in BalapurChowrasta of Meerpet Police station limits as 40 candidates participating in the Group 1 exam staged a protest on Sunday. The candidates alleged that their answer sheets were collected half an hour before the scheduled exam time, sparking confusion and frustration among the students. The incident came to the attention of the local police, who swiftly responded to the situation.

Acting promptly, the police engaged with the protesting candidates, ensuring their concerns were heard and addressing the issue to prevent any further escalation.

The candidates who attended the Group 1 exam voiced their grievances and expressed frustration over the untimely collection of answer sheets. The unexpected turn of events left them feeling uncertain and anxious about the fairness of the examination process. Upon receiving the information, the police intervened to pacify the candidates and restore order.

Through effective communication and reassurance, they managed to bring the situation under control without any agitation or violence.

The authorities, including the college management and examination officials, are working to resolve the issue and ensure that the Group 1 exam proceeds smoothly for all candidates.