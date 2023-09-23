Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Qatar flight makes emergency landing at Shamshabad
A Qatar Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport.
A Qatar Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport. The flight from Doha, Qatar to Nagpur made an emergency landing in Shamshabad on Saturday morning. The flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to unfavourable weather conditions in Nagpur. The officials said that the plane was landed at Shamshabad.
The authorities said that there were 300 passengers on board and all were safe. It has been revealed that arrangements have been made so that they do not face any trouble. Meanwhile, the passengers are expressing their anger that they are being dropped in the middle instead of at the destination.
