Hyderabad: Rail users demand rollout of MMTS Phase II services

Hyderabad: Once again, the MMTS Phase II works hang in balance with the Union Budget, this time too, dashing the hopes of rail users by making no allocations to the project. With this, the passengers have requested the State government and the South Central Railways to complete the remaining works and commence the services as it would benefit thousands of passengers travelling on Medchal-Secunderabad and Falaknuma-Umdanagar sections.

According to sources, the SCR has circulated an internal letter to departments involved in the project seeking the status of works on these sections. A senior official from SCR, on the condition of anonymity said, "Physical works have been completed, but to find out the status of ancillary works, the SCR has circulated the internal letter to various departments, including Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to find out the current status of works that are in progress between Medchal-Secunderabad and Falaknuma-Umdanagar sections. Once SCR receives the confirmation on these sections, then a decision would be taken to speed up the works."

"The SCR has completed electrification of the track to run electric trains to facilitate affordable transport to passengers. We have appealed to SCR to start the train services on electrified sections of Medchal-Secunderabad and Falaknuma-Umdanagar as 90 per cent works have been already been completed," said Noor Ahmed Ali, General Secretary, Suburban Train Travellers' Association.

"The MMTS is a wonderful rail public transport mode having huge potential to de-congest traffic in urban cities, and is highly cost-effective benefiting all classes of people considering the rise in fuel prices. Thousands of passengers look forward to the completion of MMTS Phase II project," said Murali Krishna, committee member of Federation of Northern Association.