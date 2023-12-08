Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force organises special drives

Hyderabad : Under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’, Railway Protection Force (RPF), South Central Railway (SCR)rescued 107 children in November and also organised several operations and recorded noteworthy performances.

According to RPF officials, it has confiscated cannabis valued at more than Rs 1.79 crores with the arrest of 30 persons under Operation Narcos and also launched Operation Upalabdh to curb the activities of touts substantially and make railway tickets available to the common man. During November 39 cases were registered by RPF/SCR with the arrest of 36 Touts seizure of 201 live tickets and a total of tickets valued at Rs5,13,685. Apart from this operation, few more operations were organised including, under operation, Yatri Suraksha RPF has arrested 44 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs25.92 lakhs with the registration of 52 cases against them. Meanwhile under Operation Satark liquor worth Rs.4,56,037 transported illegally through trains was seized with the arrest of 13 persons and subsequently handed over to the Excise department, who registered 35 cases against the offenders.