Live
- KL Deemed to be University Launches “Skill Palaver” – A Project-Based Learning Hackathon to Strengthen Industry Readiness
- Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Celebrates 16 Glorious Years of ANTHE with the Launch of ANTHE 2025
- Aon appoints Sushant Sarin as Head of Strategy and Commercial Risk Solutions for India
- Molahalli Shivarao Remembered as Cooperative Pioneer at 145th Birth Anniversary
- Engineering Students from Moodbidri Win State Honours for Eco-Friendly Innovation
- Signature Global Receives CARE A+ Rating for ₹875 Crore Non-Convertible Debentures
- ABD’s Sterling Reserve B7 spreads its magic with a new blend in -Hyderabad
- Becker Partners Exclusively with Simandhar in India — A New Era Begins for Commerce Students in CPA, CMA & Global Accounting Careers
- UP: Four arrested with centuries-old stolen idols from Bahraich temple
- Stakes rise in Russia-Ukraine war as Trump's deadline for Kremlin approaches
Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Thunderstorm and Rain Expected Today
Highlights
A strong thunderstorm is expected to hit Hyderabad today with heavy rain up to 50mm.
A strong thunderstorm may hit Hyderabad today. The Telangana Weatherman gave a warning. Big clouds are forming in the sky. It may rain heavily very soon.
Big Rain Clouds
A big cloud called "Cumulonimbus" is growing. This cloud brings strong rain, thunder, and lightning. Around 50mm of rain may fall quickly.
Rain Already Started
It has already rained in some parts of Hyderabad today. More rain is coming. Roads may get flooded. Traffic and power might get affected.varun
Next Story