  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Thunderstorm and Rain Expected Today

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Thunderstorm and Rain Expected Today
x
Highlights

A strong thunderstorm is expected to hit Hyderabad today with heavy rain up to 50mm.

A strong thunderstorm may hit Hyderabad today. The Telangana Weatherman gave a warning. Big clouds are forming in the sky. It may rain heavily very soon.

Big Rain Clouds

A big cloud called "Cumulonimbus" is growing. This cloud brings strong rain, thunder, and lightning. Around 50mm of rain may fall quickly.

Rain Already Started

It has already rained in some parts of Hyderabad today. More rain is coming. Roads may get flooded. Traffic and power might get affected.varun

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick