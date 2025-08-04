Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Thunderstorm and Rain Expected Today

A strong thunderstorm may hit Hyderabad today. The Telangana Weatherman gave a warning. Big clouds are forming in the sky. It may rain heavily very soon.

Big Rain Clouds

A big cloud called "Cumulonimbus" is growing. This cloud brings strong rain, thunder, and lightning. Around 50mm of rain may fall quickly.

Rain Already Started

It has already rained in some parts of Hyderabad today. More rain is coming. Roads may get flooded. Traffic and power might get affected.