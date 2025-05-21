Hyderabad: Rain Hits Koti, Dilsukhnagar, Jubilee Hills, and More

It has started raining again in Hyderabad. On Wednesday (May 21), rain was reported in many parts of the city. Areas like Koti, MJ Market, Chaderghat, Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, Malakpet, Champapet, Secunderabad, Basheerbagh, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, and surrounding localities experienced showers.

While moderate rain was reported in most areas, heavy rainfall occurred in some pockets. The Meteorological Department has advised people to stay alert for possible heavy rains and to avoid going out unless necessary, as traffic jams are likely during downpours.

The department also said that due to a trough influence, maximum temperatures across the state may drop by 3 to 5 degrees below normal, and rain is expected to continue for the next three days.

With favorable weather conditions, the southwest monsoon is likely to progress further, advancing into the South Arabian Sea, more parts of the South Bay of Bengal, the remaining Andaman Sea, and some parts of the Central Bay of Bengal.

The department has also warned of heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h in some districts. Scattered rain is expected in several districts today, with light to normal rain likely in others. In Hyderabad, light rain is expected.