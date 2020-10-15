Hyderabad rains: Kishan Reddy vents anger at GHMC commissioner

Union Minister for state home affairs G Kishan Reddy vented out anger at the GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar as no municipal official were present during his visit to flood-affected areas in Hyderabad.

Reddy said that it is not right for the municipal officials to ignore when he was touring in the city. He said that GHMC officials are not following the least protocol to accompany a union minister when he on a visit to the flood-affected areas in the city. The union minister made a phone call to the Hyderabad district collector and GHMC officials on the same.

Kishan Reddy toured in Khairatabad, Begumpet, Bansilalpet and Ramgopalpet on Thursday morning and took a stock of the situation. The minister learned about various issues and assured all help from the centre.

He said that the central government is ready to help to cover up the damage caused to the low-lying areas due to the rainfall. He also said that he would take all responsibility to support them.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi already spoke to the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states and asked to submit a report on the present situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.