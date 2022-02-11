Hyderabad: Raja Singh slams govt over attack on BJP activists

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader T Raja Singh on Thursday slammed the State government over his house arrest and detention of the party activists while they were going to Jangaon district. He said that the activists were going to Jangaon to see party workers and leaders.

He alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders had beaten up the BJP leaders in Jangaon. He charged that the local police had extended 'complete' support to the TRS party activists during the attack.

Speaking to the media, Singh said the party activists were going to Jangaon as per the instructions of their State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He made it clear that the arrest was illegal and against democracy. He alleged that the State was witnessing autocratic rule under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. aSingh said people of the State would keep KCR under house arrest at the latter's farm house. He claimed that KCR was scared of the BJP MPs and MLAs. "The State government was carrying out 'illegal' arrests, as per the CM's orders.