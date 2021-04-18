Hyderabad: Ramzan gifts distribution from mosque premises planned

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reviewed the number of probable beneficiaries for Ramzan gifts this year. Zonal Commissioners concerned have been asked to inspect mosques as Ramza gifts will be provided from the mosque premises.



The State Government is once again planning to distribute gifts packs to Muslims through the 832 mosques spread across Telangana. While under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the officials have already started visiting mosques, the venue of gift distribution for festival gift packs among the marginalized Muslims. They have asked the mosque committee to prepare the list of beneficiaries through a proper selection mechanism. It may be mentioned here that in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic followed by a lockdown, the State government could not provide any gift to Muslims. However, it is learnt that this year the government will be going ahead with its distribution programme, which can be ascertained by the fact that GHMC officials are making preparations in this endeavour.

According to reliable sources, in each of these mosques some 500 Ramzan gift packets will be stocked. For instance, a total of 8,000 people will receive the gifts in each constituency, local MLA along with GHMC Corporators will take up the distribution programme. The Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the GHMC have started conducting a survey in their respective zones.

The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the GHMC will be managing the distribution programme. Recently, officials from the UCD department have inspected several mosques in six divisions of the Khairatabad constituency and selected as many as 500 impoverished Muslims families. However, the Minorities Welfare Department has not yet announced how much amount of funds will be taken out from the budget for the distribution of Ramzan gift packets.

Every year, the State government used to allocate an amount for holding iftar arrangements in mosques during the holy month but this year due to surge in Covid-19 cases the government restrained from holding iftar parties.

By now the date for the distribution of gifts has not been fixed by the State Government, said a senior official from the GHMC.